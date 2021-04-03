Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:22 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Denia Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 7:49 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Avenue G and North 10th Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 9:23 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Dunn Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Cantabrian Drive and Granada Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
There was no report from the Copperas Cove Police Department on Saturday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 7:14 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:55 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 8:49 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:01 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
Fraud was reported at 2:44 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Avenue H.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:49 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Hereford Drive and South U.S. Highway 183.
A disturbance was reported at 10:02 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
