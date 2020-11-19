Killeen
A city warrant was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Bluebonnet Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Second Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cloud Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Bremser Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Creekside Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Shofner Street.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Deorsam Drive.
Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Big Divide Road.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Live Oak Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
A runaway was reported at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
Exploitation of a child was reported at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Randa Street.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 8:26 p.m. Saturday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
