Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:56 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bundrant Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Paintrock Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 2 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 7:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Blake Street and North 10th Street.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 9:07 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:18 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:06 a.m. Friday while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 2:39 a.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of Kate Street.
Graffiti was reported at 5:05 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Karen Street.
An accident was reported at 7:01 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 8:23 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Avenue C and North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Information only was reported at 9:59 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:38 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:21 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
A false report to a police officer was reported at 2:59 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:25 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 3:44 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 4:41 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:04 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 5:08 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:06 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
Tobacco sale to a minor was reported at 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 10:05 p.m. Friday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 2400 block of Peace Pipe Circle.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 7:23 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:59 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicion person was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:51 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Fraud was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
Fraud was reported at 2:36 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
Theft was reported at 5:19 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:32 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.