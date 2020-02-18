Killeen
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 3:52 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 6:37 a.m. Monday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Avenue D.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of North 16th Street and Parmer Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:48 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to identify was reported at 2:37 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:52 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:47 p.m. at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:23 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:41 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:53 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 11:47 a.m. Monday for an arrest warrant while assisting the Austin Pardon and Parole Board in the 400 block of Mesquite Circle.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:27 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:11 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
Found property was reported at 6:32 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Barber Drive.
Found property was reported at 6:37 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:05 p.m. Monday for suspicion of assault by contact in the 500 block of Houston Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 2:17 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of theft in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 4:16 p.m. Sunday for Harker Heights City warrants in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Laguna Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 9:17 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Sun Meadows Drive.
Forgery was reported at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Tomahawk Drive.
A runaway was reported at 5:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 9:34 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 4:16 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East First Street.
Theft was reported at 6:01 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Gamel Street.
