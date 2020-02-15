Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Friday in the 5400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday near South Fort Hood Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3:31 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:34 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Sunny Lane.
A city warrant was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Terrace Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Forgery was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
False report to a peace officer was reported at 12:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:59 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
A police report for Friday was not available on the police department’s website.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 3:08 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 8:04 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:27 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:54 a.m. Friday on Castleberry Street.
Assault was reported at 10:55 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 11:02 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West First Street.
Theft was reported at 12:35 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 1:14 p.m. Friday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Avenue A.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:33 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
A disturbance was reported at 4:01 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:21 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Avenue B and North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported twice at 5:44 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:18 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 10:45 p.m. Friday for multiple Lampasas Municipal Court warrants in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:08 p.m. Friday for suspicion causing bodily injury in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Theft was reported at 11:19 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
