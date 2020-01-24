Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Old Florence Road and Margarita Drive.
A recovered vehicle was reported at 4:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Dunn Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Illinois Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Forgery was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:38 a.m. Thursday for a Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
An arrest was made at 1:05 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Graffiti was reported at 2:37 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Sun Point Circle.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Katelyn Circle.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:31 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
An accident was reported at 8:42 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 9:47 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of High Chaparral Road.
Theft was reported at 10:59 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:39 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 12:50 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Debit card abuse was reported at 3:09 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:34 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Dennis Street.
Theft was reported at 4:04 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 4:18 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Casa Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:23 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 9:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:49 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Injury to a child was reported at 7:49 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Mountain Lion Circle.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 11:08 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:12 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:56 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:36 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.