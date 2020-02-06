Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Taft Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North College Street and West Avenue A.
Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Priest Drive and South Second Street.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Municipal Court.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of 56th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 7:02 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 900 block of North Main Street.
72 hour parking was reported at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
72 hour parking was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
An open investigation was reported at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Bowen Avenue.
Impersonating a public servant was reported at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Lindsey Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Fifth Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Found property was reported at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday for multiple Lampasas Municipal Court warrants.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday on South US Highway 183.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.