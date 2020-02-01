Killeen
Burglary of a building was reported at midnight Friday in the 900 block of Duncan Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at midnight Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 2:52 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Second Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:32 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 4:34 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Gilmer Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Trimmier Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Chico Court.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:52 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Nathan Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:52 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Traci Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:32 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:02 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Rawhide Road.
An arrest was made at 3:05 a.m. Friday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 7:03 a.m. Friday for three arrest warrants in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 10:19 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Indecent assault was reported at 10:27 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Hawk Trail.
Found property was reported at 11:44 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 1:52 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:26 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:06 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An unattended death was reported at 3:51 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street.
Theft was reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
An arrest was made at 7:46 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 7:49 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 11:07 p.m. Friday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 8:07 a.m. Friday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:57 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 11:24 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:09 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
An accident was reported at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:31 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 8:12 p.m. Friday for suspicion of resisting arrest and public intoxication in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Naruna Road.
An arrest was made at 11:34 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of East Avenue J.
