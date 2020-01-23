Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Wisconsin Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 5:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Raymond Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Botanical Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Stewart Street.
Theft from a person was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Antonio Street.
Prostitution was reported at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Copperas Cove
A fleet accident was reported at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 800 block of Massengale Circle.
Theft was reported at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Two reports burglary of a building were taken at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Austin Street.
An accident was reported at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
An arrest was made at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
Found property was reported at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Harker Heights
Shots fired was reported at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
Found property was reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Boxwood Drive.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Fraud was reported at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
Fraud was reported at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
Theft was reported at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
