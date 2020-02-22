Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Missouri Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 9:25 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of W.S. Young Drive.
Expired license plates was reported at 10:56 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Green Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Trimmier Road.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 2:26 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Jasper Drive.
No drivers license was reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Barcelona Drive and Cantabrian Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:28 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:29 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 7:43 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Casa Drive.
Information only was reported at 7:44 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Wagon Train Circle.
Harassment was reported at 9:19 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Mike Drive.
Information only was reported at 9:31 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Miles Street.
Theft was reported at 11:38 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:48 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 2:37 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assisting the San Antonio Police Department was reported at 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:14 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 12:28 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Seventh Street.
An accident was reported at 2:37 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:26 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Farm to Market 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday on Samac Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
Theft was reported at 6:22 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:42 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West First Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:52 p.m. Friday on Goldman Lane.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East First Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:46 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:07 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.