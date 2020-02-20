Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Second Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Green Avenue and North Gray Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Wednesday in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway Avenue and South 21st Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday while assisting the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Fraud was reported at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
Debit card abuse was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Assisting the U.S. Marshals was reported at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Fraud was reported at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Ogletree Pass.
An arrest was made at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of theft in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
An open investigation was reported at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Terry Drive.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North First Street and State Highway 9.
An arrest was made at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault by contact in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
A police for Wednesday was not provided by the police department.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Howe Street.
An arrest was made at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 1200 block of West First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
An arrest was made at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday for a U.S. Army warrant for desertion in the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Seventh Street.
