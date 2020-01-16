Killeen
Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bonner Drive and Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Branch Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Lee Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Alma Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 7:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
A fictitious license plate was reported at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 400 block of Table Rock Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Courtney Lane.
A runaway was reported at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest was made at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
A terroristic threat was reported at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Auto theft was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Warriors Path.
An arrest was made at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of theft in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East North Avenue.
A prowler was reported at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 11 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with family violence in the 500 block of North Summer Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
