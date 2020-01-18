Killeen
Theft from a person was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Silverhill Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Lake Ann Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8:59 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Bishop Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 6:33 a.m. Friday for suspicion of theft of property in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 7 a.m. Friday for suspicion of failure to appear and possession of marijuana in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Austin Police Department was reported at 8:26 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Three cases of assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office were reported at 9:12 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A runaway was reported at 9:50 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
Forgery was reported at 10:11 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South 19th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:12 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1:34 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 1:43 p.m. Friday for suspicion of failure to sterilize animal in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:13 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South FM 116.
An arrest was made at 5:24 p.m. Friday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Laura Street.
An arrest was made at 11:14 p.m. Friday for suspicion of burglary of a vehicle in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:36 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Meadow Lane and Craig Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Broad Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:24 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Race Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:26 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North US Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:14 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 7:48 p.m. Friday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:43 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
