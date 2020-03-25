Killeen
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Fox Creek Drive.
Forgery was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Anna Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 12th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of College Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Grasslands Drive.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Morning Dove Trail.
Forced entry was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
Fraud was reported at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Kate Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Bowen Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
An accident was reported at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
A runaway return was reported at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
Harker Heights
There was nothing to report from Harker Heights on Tuesday.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday on Chevy Way.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
An accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
An arrest was made at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of violation of a protective order in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
