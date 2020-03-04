Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Linda Lane.
Burglary of a coin operated machine was reported at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A recovered vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Second Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Redondo Drive and Terrace Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and 12th Street.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Robertson Avenue and South Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Emily Circle.
72 hour parking was reported at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraud and theft were reported at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday while assisting the Bell County Sheriff’s Office in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest was made at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday while assisting the Bell County Sheriff’s Office in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
Harker Heights
No incidents were reported for Tuesday in Harker Heights.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Plum Street.
Theft was reported at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Shots fired was reported at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.