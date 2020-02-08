Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:44 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North WS Young Drive and Patricia Circle.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:35 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Janis Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:56 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 3:04 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:51 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fox Creek Drive.
False report to a peace officer was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Jasper Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Longview Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:19 p.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road and Terrace Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:26 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported at 8:10 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:12 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:23 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 12:39 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
Theft was reported at 12:54 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 1:14 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Farm to Market 3046.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:08 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 3:17 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 4:17 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 4:36 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An accident involving damage was reported at 6:43 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue F.
An arrest was made at 8:04 p.m. Friday for a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant in the 700 block of Teinert Avenue.
An arrest was made at 8:24 p.m. Friday while assisting the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
An accident was reported at 10:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Farm to Market 2657 and U.S. Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:37 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 1:18 a.m. Friday for a Lampasas Municipal Court warrant in the 300 block of West Avenue A.
A disturbance was reported at 7:53 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
An arrest was made at 8:10 a.m. Friday for a Williamson County warrant in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
Assault was reported at 10:23 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 1:21 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Naruna Road.
An arrest was made at 4:14 p.m. Friday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A missing person was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
An arrest was made at 6 p.m. Friday for a San Saba warrant in the 900 block of East Third Street.
An accident was reported at 6:14 p.m. Friday on Third Street and Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:09 p.m. Friday for suspicion of theft of property in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
An arrest was made at 10:59 p.m. Friday for two Johnson County warrants in the 100 block of West Eighth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.