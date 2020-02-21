Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:44 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 11:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Fraud was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Iris Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Fox Creek Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault by threat was reported at 2:49 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Pintail Loop.
Burglary of a building was reported at 12:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1:54 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:18 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Dianna Drive.
Fraud was reported at 5:38 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Harley Drive.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:46 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Indecency with a child was reported at 4:54 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:01 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West First Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:14 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Sixth Street.
Fraud was reported at 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
