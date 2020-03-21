Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Friday in the 2000 block of Wood Avenue.
Deadly conduct was reported at midnight Friday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Windmill Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove police report was not available on Saturday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:36 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Brown Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:41 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:49 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:53 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Brown Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:54 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Brown Street.
An arrest was made at 11:30 a.m. Friday for two Lampasas Police Department warrants in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:42 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:46 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:31 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 6:36 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Mockingbird Lane.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:38 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 9:28 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
A disturbance was reported at 9:54 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Western Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.