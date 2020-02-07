Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:01 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Prestige Loop.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
A city warrant was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Kern Road.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 9:24 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Silverway Drive and Wheeler Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:02 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 5:24 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
An arrest was made at 8:29 a.m. Thursday while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
A fleet accident was reported at 8:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 8:56 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 11:30 a.m. Thursday while assisting the Ector County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:32 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:13 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Curry Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
An open investigation was reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 2:55 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 2:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Paula Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:02 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Bluffdale Street.
Theft was reported at 3:56 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 4:05 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Sherry Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:54 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 17th Street.
Indecency with a child, sexual contact was reported at 5:09 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
A terroristic threat was reported at 7:28 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:58 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Washington Avenue.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 7:50 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Oakridge Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 10:28 p.m. Thursday for outstanding Bell County warrants in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 4:07 a.m. Friday for outstanding city of Harker Heights warrants in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:16 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Skyview Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:32 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Willis Street.
An accident was reported at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Howe Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:08 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported 4:57 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.