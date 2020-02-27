Police reports from area agencies:
Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 18th Street and Hall Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 14.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Prather Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Prather Drive.
Failure to stop and render aid was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Pershing Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Preakness Circle.
An accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Bailey Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Mesquite Circle.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A runaway was reported at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
General information was reported at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
An arrest was made at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Attempted suicide was reported at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Information only was reported at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
An arrest was made at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 1100 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
An arrest was made at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving with an invalid license with a prior conviction and for an outstanding Coryell County warrant in the 100 block of East Interstate 14.
An open container was reported at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Clore Road.
Theft was reported at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Found property was reported at 4:05 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Mountain Lion Road.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving with an invalid license with a prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drugs in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A disturbance was reported at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A missing person was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Walnut Street.
An arrest was made at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Burnet County warrant in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A prowler was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
