Killeen
Assault by contact was reported at 1:04 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Eighth Street.
Debit card abuse was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Conder Street.
Copperas Cove
72-hour parking was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South 21st Street.
An open investigation was reported at 11:11 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:38 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
Injury to a child was reported at 1:59 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Ritter Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
Found property was reported at 5:13 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
An animal at large was reported at 6:48 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Robertson Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:53 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
An accident was reported at 8:19 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Harassment was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:40 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:55 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:14 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
