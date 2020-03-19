Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Cherry Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hilltop Loop and Wales Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue A.
Forgery was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Deadly conduct was reported at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Westway Circle.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of burglary of a building in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 200 block of West Reagan Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South 11th Street.
An arrest was made at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of South FM 116.
Safekeeping was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Jacob Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
Interference with child custody was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Judy Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Cedar Knob Road.
Violation of a bond or protective order was reported at 2:10 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Fuller Lane.
Lampasas
Fireworks were reported at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Avenue C.
A disturbance was reported at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 8:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of College Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Broad Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
