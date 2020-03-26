Killeen
Assault by contact was reported at midnight on Wednesday in the 1500 block of McCarthy Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft from a person was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North Second Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Chestnut Drive.
An arrest was made at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Lois Circle.
An arrest was made at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 3000 block of Lois Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Theft was reported at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Third Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Craig Street.
Theft was reported at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Harker Heights
No police report was provided from Harker Heights on Thursday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday on Ramsey Lane.
A prowler was reported at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
Harassment was reported at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Sexual assault was reported at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Loud music was reported at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
