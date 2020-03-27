Killeen
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Westwood Drive and Southhill Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:32 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 2:39 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Deadly conduct was reported at 5:50 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 11:49 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Fourth Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 3:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:16 p.m. Thursday near Interstate 14 and Trimmier Road.
Reckless driving was reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 4:13 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:48 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:59 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:22 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11:54 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:50 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Theft was reported at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:52 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forgery was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 7:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Attempted burglary was reported at 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Dennis Street.
An arrest was made at 11:05 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of failure to appear and theft of property in the 1900 block of Dennis Street.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 12:28 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Bluebird Drive.
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 1:44 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
A prowler was reported at 4:35 a.m. Friday on Alexander Lane.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:21 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Campbell Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Sexual assault was reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 6:27 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest was made at 6:53 p.m. Friday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:27 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 9:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 10:31 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
