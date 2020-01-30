Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest was made at midnight Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Forgery was reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North WS Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 28th Street.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Lake Inks Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Prather Drive.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Blair Street and Avenue C.
Theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Dustin Court.
Shoplifting was reported at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dimple and Safady.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Hallmark Avenue and South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
Information only was reported at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
Theft was reported at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Logston Street.
An open investigation was reported at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraud was reported at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
72-hour parking was reported at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Scott Drive.
Exploitation of the elderly was reported at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Bridle Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
An accident was reported at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Saratoga Lane.
Forgery was reported at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Farm to Market 3046.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Aggravated robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Deer Flat Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Robertson Avenue.
A runaway was reported at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday for an outstanding warrant in the 100 block of East Kathey.
Driving with an invalid license and possession of marijuana was reported at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A runaway was reported at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Fraud was reported at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Pima Trail.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday on Snell Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday on Sue Ann Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday on South U.S. Highway 281.
