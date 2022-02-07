Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11:28 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Copperas Cove
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:19 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Ridge Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:23 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made at 3:37 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of fraud.
- An arrest was made at 4:54 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane on suspicion of evading arrest.
- Fraud was reported at 5:22 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.
- An arrest was made at 7:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street on suspicion of assault.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:42 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
Harker Heights
- A shots fired call was reported at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A shots fired call was reported at 12:59 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Kachina Loop.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:14 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Knights Way.
- Unlicensed possession of a firearm was reported at 2:58 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:13 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 9:59 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Found property was reported at 10:39 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
- Theft was reported at 5:29 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:32 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Northington Street.
