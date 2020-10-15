Killeen
A city warrant was reported at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Second Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday at an unknown address.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Harris Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South 28th Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday at an unknown address.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
A city warrant was reported at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal simulation was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Dean Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Illegal dumping was reported at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dianne Drive.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
72 hour parking was reported at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 15th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
An accident was reported at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Theft was reported at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday at an unknown address.
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
An arrest was made at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of theft in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 19th Street.
An arrest was made at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 500 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
Harker Heights
No driver’s license was reported at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fraud was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Found property was reported at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal mischief and criminal trespass were reported at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Naruna Road.
Harassment was reported at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East First Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
