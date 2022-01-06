Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Shoplifting was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Evadnig arrest was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Greengate and Roy Reynolds.
Copperas Cove
Assault was reported at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Phil Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Davis Independence Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block Doss Street.
Emergency medical detention, welfare concern was reported at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block South 11th Street.
Harker Heights
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 2nd Street.
Disturbance was reported at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
An arrest was made at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday in the in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
Reckless Driver was reported at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday on South US Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of McLean Street.
Disturbance was reported at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
