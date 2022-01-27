Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Athens Street.
Assault causing bodily harm was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
A pedestrian was cited for walking alongside traffic at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 18th Street and Nolan Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Park Street and Veterans memorial Boulevard.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Racheal Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Violation of a probation warrant was reported at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Gilmer Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Green Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
Assault of a family member was reported at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Schwald Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 9:09 p.m. in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Assault of a family member was reported at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue.
A warrant arrest was executed at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Avenue D and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
Unreasonable noise was reported at 6:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 22000 block of Phyllis Drive.
A man was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of public lewdness.
A man was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North 11th Street on suspicion of speeding and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.
A woman was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Tank Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Jacob Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assault was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Hogan Drive.
Lampasas
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Skyview Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday on Sunset Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Chestnut Street. and North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue C.
A disturbance was reported at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
