Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Lohse Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 14th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Carter Street.
A striking unattended vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Opal Road.
Deadly conduct by discharging firearm towards a habitat, building or person was reported at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Edgefield Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft of a firearm was reported at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
A warrant arrest was made at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
An evading arrest by motor vehicle was reported at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
A possession of marijuana was reported at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
A possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
COPPERAS COVE
A vehicle was recovered at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Joseph Drive.
An assault by contact was reported at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
LAMPASAS
A missing person was reported at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A runaway was reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
Compiled by Monique Brand
