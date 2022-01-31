Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North 8th Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Harassment by obscene communication was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Dahlia Court.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Savage Drive.
- Assault causing bodily harm was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Sunstone Cove.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was carried out at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Marston Street on suspicion of assault.
- An arrest was carried out at 3:32 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Sherman Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Liberty Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:59 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Carpenter Street.
- An arrest was carried out at 1:07 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Avenue B on suspicion of assault.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:32 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of FM 2657.
- Theft was reported at 7:19 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was carried out at 7:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- An unattended death was reported at 8:13 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Ridgeline Road.
- An arrest was carried out at 8:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possessing marijuana.
Harker Heights
- Theft was reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Assault was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Ann Drive.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:54 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 5:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 6:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Found property was reported at 9:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West 6th Street.
