Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A vehicle theft was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove police department does not release a blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights police department does not release a blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
Loud music was reported at 2:03 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 5th Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:36 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.