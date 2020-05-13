Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at noon Tuesday in the 100 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 Stetson Avenue.
Deadly conduct by discharge of a weapon towards a habitat, building or person was reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Hoover Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Driving while license invalid was reported at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Beeline Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 1299 block of Urbantke Court.
Mail theft was reported at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
A welfare check was made at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Cove Avenue.
An arrest was made at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Pecan Avenue.
An unattended death was reported at 5:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Judy Lane.
A theft was reported at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:39 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft of more than $2,500 but less than $30K was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
Aggravated robbery was reported at 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block Urbantke Lane.
LAMPASAS
Theft was reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 6:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:58 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Avenue C.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:48 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Howe Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.