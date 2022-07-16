Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 10th Street.
- Assault was reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the the 1200 block of North College Street.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:51 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:55 a.m. Friday in the 3900 Hitchrock Drive.
- Burglary of a home was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Cardinal Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights does not release police reports over the weekend.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove does not release police reports over the weekend.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity reported at 8:38 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Theft reported at 12:38 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Spring Street.
- Fraud reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Suspicious activity reported at 5:04 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- Suspicious activity reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
- Criminal trespass reported at 9:37 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
- Assault by threat reported at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Naruna Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.