Area police reports indicated
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday in the 2100 block of WS Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday in the 13000 block of 2nd Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 2:02 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 3700 block of Palmtree Lane.
Assault was reported at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:02 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday in the 4200 block of East Racier.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 9:05 p.m. on Sunday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:05 p.m. on Sunday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Public intoxication of a minor was reported at 10:11 p.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a home was reported at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Burglary of a home was reported at 11:39 p.m. on Sunday in the 10000 block of 4th Street.
Copperas Cove
An Arrest was made at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a home was reported at 2:34 p.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest was made at 5:08 a.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
An accident was reported at 9:48 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of West Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:52 a.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of South 3rd Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 9:58 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:05 a.m. on Sunday in the 1400 block of South 21st Street.
Two arrests were made at 11:25 a.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault was reported at 12:18 p.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
Attempted suicide was reported at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported at 3:52 p.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday on the US Highway 190 Bypass.
Fraudulent Use of ID was reported at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday in the 900 block of Tracie Drive.
An arrest was made at 7:47 p.m. on Sunday in the 900 block of Jr Court.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:55 p.m. on Sunday in the 2000 block of Isabelle Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:22 p.m. on Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:38 p.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 2:35 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
An arrest was made at 5:31 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of Chaucer Lane.
Lampasas
Suspicious Vehicle was reported at 2:04 a.m. on Sunday the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Assault was reported at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Assault was reported at 6:43 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:24 a.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Reckless Driver was reported at 10:33 a.m. on East US Highway 190.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 4:19 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of North Hackberry Street.
Reckless Driver was reported at 5:03 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of North 2nd Street.
Shots Fired reported at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of N. Key Ave.
Fireworks was reported at 7:28 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of S. Walnut St.
Reckless Driver was reported at 7:39 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of E. Central Texas Expressway
Assault by Threat was reported at 8:18 P.m. on Sunday in the 2300 block of W. FM. 580.
Suspicious Person was reported at 8:58 P.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of W. 2nd St.
Lost Property was reported at 10:11 p.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of South US Highway 281.
