Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:21 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
- Possession of fraudulent ID was reported at 7:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Grider circle.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Lago Trail.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Trimmer road.
- Assault was reported at 12:34 p.m. in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Fox Creek Drive.
- Burglary of a residence was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Water crest Road.
- Shoplifting was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Glimmer Street.
Copperas Cove
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:12 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block Of North Main Street.
- Welfare concern was reported at 6:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
- An accident was reported at 7:57 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Main Street and East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 8:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South FM 116.
- Animal cruelty and discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:14 p.m. in the 1200 block of Marlee Circle.
- Altered license plate was reported at 4:26 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Found property was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of RGIII Boulevard.
- An arrest was made at 5:49 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Hill Street.
- An arrest was made at 7:46 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Huckleberry Street.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a residence was reported at 7:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 Block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:49 p.m. Saturday in the 400 Block of South Ann Boulevard.
- Welfare concern was reported at 8:57 p.m. Saturday in 300 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
- A runaway was reported at 12:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Aztec Trace.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity reported at 1:57 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
- Suspicious person reported at 2:01 a.m. Sunday the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver reported at 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 6th Street.
- Criminal trespass reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East 4th Street.
- An accident was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue
- An arrest was made at 4:34 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East 4th Street.
- Reckless driver reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 of North US Highway 281.
