Area police reports indicated
Killeen
An arrest was made at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East G Avenue and South 24th Street.
Theft was reported at 5:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 38th Street and Chaucer Drive.
A narcotics investigation was made at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 10000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Windward Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Assault was reported at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Assault was reported at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of A Cline Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault was reported at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Easy Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Colorado Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Brookveiw Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Jonathan Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 6th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
Disturbance was reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal was mischief reported at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday on South US Highway 183.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East 3rd Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 4th Street.
Structure fire was reported at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
Compiled by Madeline Oden
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime stories go to kdhnews.com/crime.
