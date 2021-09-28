Area police reports indicated
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Coral Bay Lane.
Assault was reported at 10:50 a.m. on Monday in the 4300 block of Hank Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Harbor Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 4:23 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a vehichle weas reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Cantabrain Drive.
Burglary of a home was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Mccarthy Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:56 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Glimmer Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Metropolis Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:56 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Big Divide Road and West Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:05 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 3:43 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Welfare Concern was reported at 8:49 a.m. Monday in the 900 block or Courtney Lane.
Theft was reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South FM 116.
An arrest was made at 5:01 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of West Highway 190.
Fraudulent use if ID was reported at 5:57 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Elchlberger Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Lubbock Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:46 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
An arrest was made at 9:46 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 10:34 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Main Street
A welfare concern was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
Forgery with intent to defraud was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 8:43 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 12:37 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Ridge Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 7:18 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 10:36 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Theft was reported at 11:23 a.m. Monday on Deb Lynn Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:58 p.m. Monday on Kathie Lane.
Theft was reported at 3:38 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:23 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:19 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
