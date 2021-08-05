Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South 10th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Cole Street.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Eugene Circle and Greenwood Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Disorderly conduct and rudely displaying a firearm was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of East Bus Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Richard Drive and South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
A man was arrested at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Allen Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, criminal trespass of a habitation, terroristic threat of family, and family violence.
An emergency medical detention was made at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
A robbery was reported at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
Identity theft was reported at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Dianne Drive.
Assault of a family member was reported at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190 under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Harker Heights
A woman was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Indian Drive on suspicion of driving without a license with a previous conviction.
A man was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Knights Way on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious Activity was reported at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
An arrest was made at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West 3rd Street under suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of multiple controlled substances.
Fraud was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Ave.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Western Street.
A warrant arrest was made at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West 8th Street under suspicion of possession of controlled substances.
Theft was reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
