Area police reports Indicated:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Little Avenue.
Assault was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported was reported at noon Wednesday in the 900 block of North Glimer Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of North WS Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North 12th Street.
Assault was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Del Mar Court.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Beck Drive and South Twin Creek Drive.
Harker Heights
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Diana Lane
An arrest was made at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 10:42 p.m. in the 800 block of Doubles Court.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault was reported at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Valley Drive.
Violation of a protection order was reported at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North 4th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Avenue C.
Burglary of a home was reported at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Blancas Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious person reported at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment reported at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Disturbance reported at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
An accident was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday the intersection of Spring Ho Avenue and South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity reported at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East 3rd Street.
Disturbance reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Fraud reported at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Suspicious person reported at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of College Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Reckless driver reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East 7th Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of McLean Street.
