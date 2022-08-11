Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:09 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:45 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schueter Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:14 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Aggravated Assault was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:16 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Harker Heights
Forgery was reported at 6:32 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Sexual Assault was reported 6:24 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Maplewood Drive.
Harassment was reported at 10:23 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Sexual Assault was reported 11:59 p.m. Thursday in the 900 Block of East Knights Way.
Copperas Cove
Assault was reported at 1:06 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Joseph Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of US Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:07 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South FM 116.
An accident was reported at 10:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of North 1st Street.
Theft was reported at 1:17 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
A sex offence was reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday 302 East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 5:38 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Clara Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:57 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
Disturbance reported at 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 12:01 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:11 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
An arrest was made at 12:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious Activity reported at 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Reckless driver reported at 2:51 p.m. in the 2600 block of South US Highway 183.
An accident was reported at 3:21 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Samac Lane & West 6th Street.
Suspicious person reported at 5:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Broad Street.
Disorderly conduct reported at 9:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 10:14 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious person reported at 10:52 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
