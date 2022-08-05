Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Vandalism was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 Black Orchid Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Harbour Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Aggravated Assault was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 3:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Florence Road.
- Discharge of a Firearm was reported at 4:38 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 Indy Drive.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Valencia Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 18100 block of 8th Street.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:44 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:11 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South WS Young Drive.
- Assault was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Traditions Drive.
- Theft was reported at 11:18 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Rancier and South WS Young Drive.
- Aggravated robbery was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Driving While intoxicated was reported at 3:27 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Veteran Memorial Boulevard and South WS Young Drive.
- Assault was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Gus Drive and July Drive.
- Assault was reported at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Amanda Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:48 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
- Discharge of a Firearm was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Ida Drive.
- Assault was reported at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of John David Road.
- Assault was reported at 8:23 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of John David Road.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Acorn Creek Trail.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:10 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Anderson Avenue and North Gray Street.
- Vandalism was reported at 11:44 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove police reports for Thursday we not available.
Harker Heights
- Public intoxication was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver reported at 7:37 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 183.
- Fraud reported at 10:36 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of E. 4th Street.
- Suspicious activity reported at 11:59 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- An accident was reported at 12:13 p.m. Thursday In the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person reported at 3:32 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Harassment reported at 3:38 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
- Suspicious activity reported at 4:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West North Ave.
- Suspicious person reported at 4:56 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
- Disturbance reported at 5:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Ave. G.
- Disorderly conduct reported at 6:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East 3rd Street.
- Criminal trespass reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Spring Street.
- Suspicious person reported at 11:18 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Suspicious person reported at 11:36 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
