Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief reported at 5:06 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Maggie Drive.
- Assault was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Massey Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 6:13 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Hallmark and 10th Street.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 6:26 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported was reported at 6:47 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Gray Street.
- Forgery was reported at 7:23 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Shoplifting was reported at 7:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Trimmier Road.
- Assault was reported at 8:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault was reported at 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Boyd Avenue.
Copperas cove
- Fraudulent use of ID was reported at 8:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Joan Drive.
- Assault was reported at 9:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
- An arrest was made at 9:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
- An accident was reported at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault was reported at 2:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- An unattended death was reported at 11:23 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Urbantke Lane.
Harker Heights
- Theft was reported at 6:06 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Knights Way.
- An arrest was made at 9:19 p.m. Thursday in the 400 Block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
- Harassment reported at 1:44 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of South US Highway 281.
- Domestic disturbance reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 6th Street.
- Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of North US Highway 281.
- An arrest was made at 10:54 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West 6th Street.
- Suspicious activity reported at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Arnold Street.
- An accident was reported at 3:44 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity reported at 6:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
- Disorderly conduct reported at 8:09 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
- Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Noise disturbance reported at 10:57 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Walnut Street.
- Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South US Highway 281
- Criminal mischief reported at 11:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.
