Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Assault was reported at 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Assault was reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:40 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Dean Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault was reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Southside Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:06 p.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of Mosaic Trail.
Assault was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East C Avenue and 4th Street.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Moonstone Drive.
Assault was reported at 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Bentree Drive.
Copperas Cove
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:36 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block if Northern Dove Lane.
An arrest was made at 6:06 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 6:16 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:11 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Sexual assault was reported at 2:24 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South FM 116 and West Business Highway 190.
Assault was reported at 4:36 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 5:14 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 9:23 p.m. in the 2200 block of Jay Drive.
Harker Heights
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard
Theft was reported at 5:49 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 11:58 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:57 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 1:47 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:07 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East FM 580.
An accident was reported at 3:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South US Highway 183.
Suspicious person was reported at 3:51 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 5:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Ave. G.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:07 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:56 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 4th St.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:06 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Spring St.
An arrest was made at 9:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:11 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive
Suspicious person was reported at 10:14 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive
Suspicious person was reported at 10:47 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
