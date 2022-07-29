Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 4400 of Thunder Creek Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:16 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:27 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Condor Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Evading arrest was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Assault was reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Alen Kent Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Little Rock Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Heights
Assault was reported at 4:21 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Prospector Trail.
Driving While Intoxicated was reported at 6:08 p.m. Thursday in the in the 1500 block of Zinfandel Drive.
A runaway report was taken at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Redwood Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:52 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
Indecency and sexual contact with a child was reported at 6:07 a.m. Thursday in the 302 Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 6:53 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Oak Street.
An arrest was made at 9:34 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:02 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:08 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
An arrest was made at 2:59 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Sublett Avenue.
An arrest was made at 3:39 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
Assault was reported at 8:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 9th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious person reported at 1:48 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Burglary of business reported at 8:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of McLean Street.
Theft reported at 12:32 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 6th Street.
Reckless driver reported at 3:01 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of North US Highway 281.
Suspicious activity reported at 7:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious person reported at 8:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Old Convent Road.
Suspicious activity reported at 9:39 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Avenue A.
