Area police reports Indicted:
Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Avenue A. and North 8th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Garrett Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:36 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Killeen Street and West Avenue J.
Assault was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Fairview Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:22 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Church Avenue.
Burglary of a home was reported at noon on Thursday in the 200 block of Wolf Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Jasper Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 4:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South WS Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:52 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Harbour Avenue and North 10th Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 3:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Fullview Court.
Assault was reported at 3:31 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Arapaho Drive.
Assault was reported at 5:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:12 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
Copperas Cove
Assault was reported at 12:48 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Janelle Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:37 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 7:17 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 8:37 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a home was reported the 10:11 a.m. Thursday 2400 Live Oak Drive.
Assault was reported at 10:18 Thursday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest was made at 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South 1st Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:04 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Avenue B.
Terroristic threat reported at 3:11 p.m. in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 4:48 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Margaret Lee Street and Roberston Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:47 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Urbantke Lane and Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made at 7:10 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Three criminal mischief calls were reported around 7:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
An accident was reported at 9: 57 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 1:06 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West 5th Street.
Protective order violation reported at 7:21 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of College Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 8:39 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment reported at 8:59 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious person reported at 9:21 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Race Street
Harassment reported at 9:46 a.m. Thursday on Perkins Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 12:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious person reported at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Avenue I.
Criminal trespass reported at 3:48 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
Child endangerment reported at 5:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 7:18 p.m. at Thursday the intersection of Spring Ho Avenue and South Western Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:42 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.