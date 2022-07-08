Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault was reported at 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Baldwin Loop.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:24 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Patriotic Street and Zephyer Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of 700 Cardinal Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:37 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Brook Drive and South 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Dean Avenue and Mulford Street.
Assault was reported at 7:14 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Little Dipper Drive.
Assault was reported at 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Wright Way.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:32 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of 12th Street.
Theft was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 4th Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 3:26 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Willow Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:5 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 9:11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Washing ton Avenue and North 1st Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:32 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South 1st Street.
Theft was reported at 11 50 a.m. Thursdays in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
Fraud was reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Republic Circle.
An arrest was made at 6:06 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 7:04 Thursday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Sexual Assault was reported at 9:28 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 5:44 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Walnut Street.
Theft reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Reckless Driver reported at 2:26 p.m. Thursday on South US Highway 183.
Theft was reported at 6:17 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:13 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.