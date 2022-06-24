Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a home was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday 2500 Traditions Drive.
Assault was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Bresmser Avenue.
Possession of Marijuana was reported at 11:26 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Hooten Street.
Assault was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Pilgram Drive.
Assault was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Imperial Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:23 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Moss Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Theft of a Vehicle was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault was reported at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of 2nd Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:47 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Driving without a license was reported at 5:33 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 Block of Heights Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:03 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal negligence was reported at 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
Assault was reported at 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An unattended death was reported at 8:14 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Michelle Drive.
Assault was reported at 8:29 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North 19th Street.
Assault was reported at 12:20 p.m. Thursday 4000 block of Primrose Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:38 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:52 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of FM 2657.
Terroristic threat was reported at 2:42 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Sherry Lane.
Theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 4:03 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 10:28 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block or Rose Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
Lampasas
Disturbance reported at 1:07 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment reported at 2:22 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:37 a.m. in the 2300 block of South US Highway 183.
An arrest was made at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
Burglary of Business reported at 9:36 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East North Ave.
Disturbance reported at 10:39 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
An arrest was made at 11:11 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East 5th Street.
Suspicious Person reported at 1:42 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 5th Street.
Reckless Driver reported at 2:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious Activity reported at 9:01 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
