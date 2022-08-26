Area police reports Indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a building was reported at 12:33 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 2:01 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Hill Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Clear Creak Road.
Terroristic threat was reported at 4 :30 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Dickens Drive and Westcliff Road.
Assault was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Stewart Street.
Harker Heights
Harker Height Police Department did not provide police reports for Thursday.
Copperas Cove
Two arrests were made at 7:36 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:58 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Theft was reported at 7:33 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Hawk Trail.
An arrest was made at 10:09 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 11:55 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:36 Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday 100 bock of West Business Highway 190.
Assault was reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Montell Street.
Assault was reported at 6:23 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Sunflower Trail.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1:56 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 2:19 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South US Highway 281.
Reckless driver reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Criminal trespass reported at 10:34 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud reported at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Howe Street.
Reckless driver reported at 12:13 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment reported at 1:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.
Disturbance reported at 2:46 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.
Harassment reported at 3:58 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Assault by threat at 4:37 p.m. Thursday reported in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
An accident was reported at 6:49 p.m. Thursday In the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment reported at 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made at 11:52 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
