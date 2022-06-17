Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:23 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Blake Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North WS Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Wales Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Illinois Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:26 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Edgefield Street and Litteleaf Drive.
- Assault was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
- Assault was reported at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Vernice Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:29 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South WS Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 12:32 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 Block of West Avenue B.
- Discharge firearm in city limits was reported at 1:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
- An accident was reported at 7:42 a.m. Thursday in the Intersection West Avenue B And Rodeo Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 9:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Sublet Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:35 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Leonhard Street.
- Theft was reported at 12:39 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Craddock Street.
- An accident was reported at 1:31 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway.
- An accident was reported at at 3:41 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Rose Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 3:54 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Courtney Lane.
- An arrest was made at 8:29 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 6:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- An arrest was made at 6:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- An arrest was made at 6:38 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Lampasas
- Prowler was reported at 1:17 a.m. Thursday on Sunset Drive.
- Disturbance was reported at 6:17 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Northington St.
- Child Endangerment was reported at 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Avenue A.
- Suspicious Person was reported at 8:42 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Avenue J.
- Assault by Threat was reported at 10:33 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Avenue A.
